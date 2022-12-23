Christmas With The Naga Girl Who Rocked The National Anthem

This is not first time Imnainla performed at the Hornbill festival and also not the first time she went viral on social media.

Imnainla was 16, playing at small gigs in her hometown Mokokchung, when videos of her playing the lead guitar went viral. There was something fascinating for people to see a woman playing the lead as there are not many women guitarist in the Naga music scene at the moment.

She became an internet sensation which helped her land her first big gig at the Hornbill Festival in 2018. After which she 'officially' entered the music scene in Nagaland.

She not only played at the Hornbill festival in the consecutive years, her performance also became an inevitable part of events happening around Nagaland.

She may not be the first girl to play the electric guitar in the region, but certainly one of the most promising!