Peace & Justice: Nagaland’s Only Wish This Christmas
This Christmas Nagaland remembers the men killed by the security forces in Oting massacre.
Singer-Songwriter: Tali Angh
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
December is a month of prayers and celebrations in the Christian majority state of Nagaland in Northeast India. 8 young men from Oting village in the state had gone to a nearby coal mine; something they did every year before Christmas to earn some extra money for celebrating the festival with their families.
But in a botched counter-insurgency operation on 4 December the Indian Army shot dead the 8 men and 5 more villagers in the violence that ensued soon after. The Army claims the ambush by the special forces was “based on credible intelligence” and they mistook the villagers for “insurgents”. But the people of Nagaland are not buying the argument; for them it’s a cold-blooded murder.
As calls for the repeal of the contentious Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) rages across Nagaland and the Northeast, this Christmas the state mourns its dead. All they want is peace and justice.
Tali Angh, a contemporary Naga singer, musician and artiste has dedicated a special song for the departed. It’s his way to heal the pain that he and his state is going through this Christmas.
