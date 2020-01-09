Despite Flaws, ‘Chhapaak’ Tackles a Powerful Topic With Sincerity

However, despite these effective performances it seems like the film has nothing to say post interval. Although Deepika “looks” her part as the acid attack survivor, the events seem more like a reconstruction rather than a comprehensively built story. The narrative too jumps from the courtroom to Malti’s growing fondness for Amol to the apathy of the administration to acid attack victims, somewhere robbing it of the impact that one of would the film to have on the viewers. Chhapaak isn’t without flaws, but it deals with a very powerful subject with sincerity, and that deserves our attention .

Our rating: 3 quints out of 5!