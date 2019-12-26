Subhasri’s Death Finally Forces Chennai to Go Banner-Free
12 September 2019 was the last day Subhasri walked about in this room. On that ill-fated morning, she was driving along the Pallikaranai-Thoraipakkam stretch in Chennai when an illegal AIADMK banner/hoarding erected on the road’s divider fell on her, throwing her off her scooter. As she fell, she was run over by a water tanker and killed.
Letters from strangers and kind words from friends and family have helped her parents cope with the trauma, but what matters to them most is the fact that since the incident, after a huge outcry, there are hardly any banners in the city anymore.
An Artist & Entrepreuner
Subhasri was many things: a dancer, zumba trainer, Tik Tok artist, and she even ran her own skincare venture called ‘Cherb’.
By around this time, Subhasri was supposed to have left for Canada to study International Business Relations.
“She wanted to start a shop of her own. She then wanted to come back to India and start a restaurant – cheap, healthy, herbal food. But to think she couldn't (fulfil her desires) and is no more now, makes us feel really bad,” her mother said.
As we sat looking at Subhasri’s products, her mother fished out her phone and proudly skimmed through the gallery to show videos of her performing zumba in Puducherry for a huge crowd, and adorable Tik Tok videos. She holds onto the phone, saying this has been her only connection to her daughter and it excites her to find new videos of her on the phone everyday.
An Always Naughty, Helpful, Happy Subhasri
“Since childhood, she has been a naughty and active girl. She was very smart and independent... even for homework, I never needed to sit with her,” said her mother with glittering eyes.
Happy, chirpy, goal-oriented, focused, helpful, loveable: That’s what Subhasri’s friends had to say about her.
“Whenever there was an exam, friends would call and ask, ‘Hey Subha, tell us the important questions...’ She would teach them so well. She would even write projects for friends and ask, ‘Ae! Now you buy me a Dairy Milk!’” her mother laughed.
Love From Strangers Everyday
Subhasri’s parents said they have been awed by the number of people who have filed petitions on their behalf and sent hand-written letters of consolation and reassurance.
“Mohammed Rahman from Pallikaranai, who is 64 years old, had written saying the accident happened just two kilometres from his house and that he felt really bad. Every time I sit down to reply to him, I begin to cry, so I am not able to, until date,” her mother said, clutching the letter.
A Banner-Free City
The Madras High Court had issued a ban in 2017 on hoardings of political parties and living persons, however, parties have been flouting the law for years.
“I am not saying a ban on banners inside a house or a mandap, because there are a lot of people dependent on this for a livelihood and they should not be affected. But it should not be kept in a public place,” her father said.
Subhasri’s father had earlier questioned why an incident as grave as this hadn’t prompted the ruling party to ensure that illegal banners/hoardings are no longer erected.
But after months of uproar, “All major political parties have filed affidavits and have promised to stick to it, which is a good sign. Even actors have promised,” her father said.
Gita suggested the government provide a toll-free number for people to call and report if banners are erected in public places.
