'Leaders With Constitution in Hand Never Even Opened It': Chandra Shekhar Azad

Azad Samaj Party chief and Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar 'Azad', in an exclusive interview with Quint Hindi, said that leaders who held copies of the Constitution in their hand while taking oath in the Parliament, had never even opened it before.

Asked if the reason behind this indirect criticism of the INDIA bloc MPs was because he was angry with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi or the Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Azad said he didn't have "a personal rife" with them.

Asked if he has "hijacked" Mayawati's 'Dalit Politics', the Nagina MP said that while the former is a senior Dalit leader, it was now his time to take her legacy forward, and work for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society.

What else did he say on Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA Bloc, and the Bharatiya Janata Party? Watch now.