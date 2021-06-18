What Goes Into Setting up a COVID Testing Camp in Uttarakhand

When I stepped into the Community Health Centre in the riverside town of Dharchula – around three hours ahead of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand – I was somewhat familiar with the challenges that health workers had been facing, while setting up testing and vaccination camps during the second wave of COVID-19.

I was, in equal parts, aware of the multiplier effect that one must apply, while trying to understand life in the hills – that the troubles of a person in the hills are ten times more than that of someone facing the same problem in the plains.