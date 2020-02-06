Govt Won’t Think Twice Before Bombing Protests: Manoranjan Byapari

You transformed into a snake and bit us and now you say that you will provide us with first-aid for the same. Why did you bring forth this bill in the year 2003? This bill was brought in by you. Before this people had Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and some even had passports. It was through their votes that you came to power. Today you are standing against it saying that all these documents hold no value and you will create new papers and give them to people which will prove whether one is a citizen.



So, somewhere or the other it shows that you have something else going on in your mind. A lot like the saying that elephant’s tooth is different to see and entirely different to chew. Bangladesh will not accept us and you say that we don’t belong here. So, you think we have been dropped from the skies here?

Where has our country gone? You tell us where to stay, then. You are creating detention camps for us and telling us that we have to stay there. We will not accept this. So many people have come on the streets and they don’t want to go to detention camps.