Sober Trump vs Savage Biden: How the Final Prez Debate Played Out

The debate went big on COVID, with Trump continuing to make tall claims about the readiness of a vaccine and its distribution, while Biden kept offering a reality check.

Taking the stage for the first time against Biden after his positive COVID diagnosis, Trump made dubious claims that he is “immune” because he had recovered from his own illness.

“There was a very big spike in Texas. It’s now gone. There was a very big spike in Arizona. It’s now gone. And there was some spikes and surges and other places, they will soon be gone. We have a vaccine that’s coming. It’s ready. It’s going to be announced within weeks. And it’s going to be delivered. We have Operation Warp Speed, which is the military is going to distribute the vaccine,” Trump said.

Biden immediately shot back with, “You hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this: Anyone who’s responsible for not taking control, in fact… saying I take no responsibility initially, anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”