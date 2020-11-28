India’s Q2 GDP Only A Breather, Doesn’t Call for Celebration Yet

The GDP figures for the second quarter turned out to be like an election’s exit poll because economists had predicted a negative growth of 8% but the actual figures turned out to be -7.5 percent. India had witnessed a record 23.9% contraction in the previous three months ending 30 June.

With the contraction in two successive quarters, India has entered into a technical recession in the first half of the current fiscal. However, the economy substantially narrowed contraction to a single digit in Q2.