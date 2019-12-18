Book Launch: ‘Honour Bound’, A Lawyer's Account of Bofors Case

Latest from The Bofors Case

The CBI in May 2019 withdrew from a Delhi court its application that had sought permission to further probe the politically sensitive Rs 64-crore Bofors payoff case.

The agency told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Navin Kumar Kashyap that it wants to withdraw the application filed on 1 February 2018.

It had moved the trial court seeking permission for further probe in the matter saying it had come across fresh material and evidence.

Taking note of CBI's stand, the judge said: