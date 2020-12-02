Boman Irani: From Waiting Tables To Winning Performances

Boman has inspired people of all ages with his life story. Before he entered the film industry, he worked as a shopkeeper for over 14 years. He also trained as a waiter and joined the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel where he served stars like Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. From being part of the staff to being a guest at the Taj, this veteran actor has come a long way.