Exclusive: Shruti Haasan Gives Us a Tour of Her Mumbai Apartment

Shruti: I didn’t say I was dealing with alcohol addiction, I said that I used to drink. And a lot of people I think would agree with me that, drinking is such a part of social culture like you socialise at someone’s birthday. It’s an office party, you just have to drink. There are many times I’m with people who are like, ‘Oh, I really don’t want to drink tonight,’ but then you just end up drinking. It’s something that I wanted to change in my lifestyle because I felt like it’s such a part of societal culture. I don’t do drugs. I don’t drink coffee even. The only thing really was like drinking which was a part of my life, and it wasn’t that it helped me psychologically or physically, so I gave it up. But what’s really sad is people, like, blew it really out of proportion. And I think that that’s why people who need help are so paranoid about talking about it because there’s such a stigma. Like, women aren’t even supposed to be having a glass of wine. So I just feel that I’m happy that if I can help in some way for people to destigmatise that. There are a lots of women who drink. We have some of the largest numbers of closeted female alcoholics in the world, but there’s always that fear of talking about alcohol because it’s like, ‘Did you ever drink?’ Of course, I drank. Everybody drinks. It’s 2020. But I felt like as a lifestyle choice, it’s something that I didn’t want to do, and my life is much better for being sober.

