Decoding the Mystery Around Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Death

Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who is considered one of the BJP’s founding fathers, was actually a minister in the first Cabinet under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. However, he revolted against Nehru and resigned from the Cabinet.

With help from the RSS and volunteers like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya & Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he formed the Bharatiya Jan Sangh. In India’s first general elections in 1952, the BJS won 3 seats and was established as a national party.

The integration of Kashmir was one of Jan Sangh’s top priority. With that in mind, in May 1953, Mookerjee led a contingent of volunteers and marched towards Kashmir. He was arrested at the border.

He died in custody under mysterious circumstances on 23 June 1953. Many called it a political murder; a conspiracy, but nothing was proved. Till date, Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s death remains one of India’s biggest political mysteries.