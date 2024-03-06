BJP Drops 42 Candidates In Its First List: 'Elections 2024' With Faye & Aditya

As we inch closer to Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released it first list of candidates.

The party has fielded some of the obvious senior leaders from their previous constituencies like Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, etc.

Meanwhile, some new additions have been former chief ministers of: