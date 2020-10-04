'Bigg Boss 14': Rubina & Abhinav Reveal Each Other’s Weaknesses

Most people think that Abhinav and Rubina have an advantage over other participants because they are entering the house as a couple. Abhinav has a very different take on it.

He thinks it's actually a disadvantage because people will be threatened by them in the house as they have each other so they will try to create issues to evict them.

Rubina, meanwhile, gives us an insight into Abhinav and reveals that he is very resourceful but also that she has to repeat one thing 100 times to get things done by him. Which gives us an idea that Abhinav can be great at few tasks but can screw up few others. Abhinav revealed that though Rubina is great with household chores she may not enjoy doing it for other people inside the house.