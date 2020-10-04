Bigg Boss 14: Here’s What Could Make Rahul Vaidya Lose His Mind
Rahul Vaidya is very clear about the one thing that he will never do inside the Bigg Boss house.
Remember the Indian Idol star Rahul Vaidya? He has entered Bigg Boss this year and before going in he told The Quint what to expect from him while he was on the show - "Disrespecting a woman is something I'll never do," is what Vaidya told us in a video interview before he stepped into the Bigg Boss house. As we all know he has an amazing voice and can sing well but there is one thing he can't do to save his life and that is cooking. Vaidya says, "If I am asked to cook in the house then others will go hungry."
While Vaidya confesses to having a temper, he says he can also control it well. But one thing that can make him lose his mind is smelly washrooms! Well, all the best with that Rahul Vaidya.
