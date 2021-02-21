Here’s Who We Think Will Win the Bigg Boss 14 Trophy
Who will win the Bigg boss 14 trophy? Here’s what we think.
Bigg Boss 14 finale is here and we’ll soon know who the winner will be. The finalists who reached top 5 are Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, and Rakhi Sawant. Judging by social media trends, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik come out as the top 2 contenders. Aly Goni also has quite a high chance of winning.
This season started off quite lackluster, with host Salman Khan often using the Weekend ka Vaar episodes to ask the contestants to do more. While the first few episodes were filled with bickering, the show still failed to garner TRP probably because it became predictive and monotonous. Even after introducing the Seniors and the Challengers, the show only picked up pace after Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss house.
After all the twists and turns, it’s finale week and the top 5 are geared for the win and it’d be interesting to know who takes home the winning trophy. Are the social media trends right or will the results shock viewers? Only time will tell.
Regardless, based on their performance throughout the season, who has the highest chance of winning? Watch the video to find out.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.