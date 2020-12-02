Why Bhumi Agreed To the Remake of Anushka Shetty's ‘Bhaagamathie’
Titled "Durgamati", the film also stars Karan Kapadia and Jisshu Sengupta.
Bhmui Pednekar's Durgamati: The Myth is all set for its online premiere. The film is a remake of 2018 Telugu movie Bhaagamathie, which starred Anushka Shetty in the lead. The story follows two different timelines which are united by the theme of revenge. In one, Mahie Gill essays a cop trying to trap an activist, played by Arshad Warsi. To do so, she enlists a prisoner, played by Bhumi. The prisoner is taken to the Durgamati haveli, only to find that the place is shrouded in secrets. We also see Bhumi being possessed by Durgamati's spirit.
Talking about doing a remake, Bhumi says, "I am not up for doing remakes usually because the expectation is high and remake has to be done well otherwise we have seen remakes go horribly wrong."
The film, which was previously titled Durgavati, also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia, and is written and directed by Ashok. Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar are co-producing the film. Recently, Akshay also starred in horror-comedy Laxmii.
Durgamati is set to release on 11 December on Amazon Prime Video India.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.