‘Bhookh’: A Song For Thousands of Migrants Stranded After Lockdown
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
While the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 continues, many are left stranded away from home and battling hunger everyday. Many migrant workers walked hundreds of kilometers to reach home but several others couldn’t and they are left without shelter and food in these testing times.
The song focuses on the class divide in India and speaks about how most of us can comfortably stay at home, which were constructed with the help of these very daily wage labourers, while they have to face hardships to reach home safely.
This song will make you reflect on your privilege, make you consider and value the people who contribute to our society in small ways.
