Dr Beoncy’s Journey: Northeast’s First Transgender Doctor

That’s how difficult it was for Dr Beoncy Laishram to find acceptance, even within her own family. In spite of being a bright student who would eventually go on to become a doctor, just about no one was ready to accept her as a transgender.

Beoncy was born as ‘Boboi’, the only child of her parents. Right from childhood she was feminine in her behaviour, and never felt like a boy even though she looked like one.