Behind Shaheen Bagh’s Women, An Army of Students, Doctors & Locals
The anti-CAA-NRC protests in Shaheen Bagh began on 15 December. For the last thirty days, women have been peacefully protesting on the road. Their resistance has inspired many more Shaheen Bagh-like protests to mushroom in Kanpur, Allahabad, Nagpur and Kolkata.
The leaderless movement has been supported by a team of volunteers, locals and students. They work in shifts to provide bedding, food, medicines and security.
Vasundhara, pursuing her Phd in English from Jamia, with her team, looks after the children who accompany their mothers to the protests. They sit outside a store which has been shut due to the protests. Managing the corner that has items such as colours, sheets and pens, she told us:
A free medical camp is functional between 2 pm to 11 pm at Shaheen Bagh.
A woman protester had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital with Nazir Ali Khan, a doctor, and his friends. On the same evening, they formed a WhatsApp group, pooled in all their resources, and set up a free medical camp at the protest site the following day.
“My friends and I pooled in our resources for the camp. Some people also made donations. But we don’t ask people for money. When someone expresses their desire to help, we hand them a list of medicines,” Nazir told The Quint.
Khalid, an IT professional and a local, was also present at the protest with a box of Frooti. He has come to the protests for 24 days out of 30. And he makes sure to get biryani, biscuits, snacks and water.
“The special thing about Shaheen Bagh is that whoever comes here, from across the city, they don’t leave hungry,” he said.
