Behind Shaheen Bagh’s Women, An Army of Students, Doctors & Locals

The anti-CAA-NRC protests in Shaheen Bagh began on 15 December. For the last thirty days, women have been peacefully protesting on the road. Their resistance has inspired many more Shaheen Bagh-like protests to mushroom in Kanpur, Allahabad, Nagpur and Kolkata.

The leaderless movement has been supported by a team of volunteers, locals and students. They work in shifts to provide bedding, food, medicines and security.

Vasundhara, pursuing her Phd in English from Jamia, with her team, looks after the children who accompany their mothers to the protests. They sit outside a store which has been shut due to the protests. Managing the corner that has items such as colours, sheets and pens, she told us: