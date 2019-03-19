Battle of Saragarhi: One of the Greatest ‘Last Stands’ in History

All of us watched 300. And all of us loved Gerard Butler and his men. Just 300 men led by the King of Sparta, Leonidas, fought against a huge Persian army in the Battle of Thermopylae.

Now what if I tell you that a similar battle was fought in India?

21 Sikh soldiers fought to their deaths against 10,000 Afghani tribesmen in the Battle of Saragarhi. It is said that after the soldiers ran out of their bullets, they fought with their swords.