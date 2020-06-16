Despite heavyweight actors such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan leading Soojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, the story was driven by the women in the film, and the one who drives the plot of the film forward is Begum. Begum is played by 88-year-old actor Farrukh Jafar who was previously seen in Peepli Live, Swades and Sultan. She was the first announcer of Akashvani Lucknow and has been doing films for over five decades.The Quint spoke to the 88-year-old actor, wherein she told us the joy she experienced when she got to know that she was working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and also a character she wants to play if given a chance.My favourite Amitabh Bachchan films are ‘Silsila’ and ‘Kabhie Kabhie’. I thought he will be a tall, broad, handsome, romantic man just the way I had imagined him, like I had seen him in ‘Silsila’. But he turned out to be this annoying Mirza! I loved working with him and who wouldn’t!Farrukh Jafar, ActorIn the film we see Hindus and Muslims living in harmony under one roof, so when asked about it the actor said this is how it has been for ages but there are people now who are trying to destroy the brotherhood. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.