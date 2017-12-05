How a Key Witness in the Babri Demolition Documented Its Rehearsal

6 December 1992 – a day that changed Indian politics forever. The Babri demolition incident in Ayodhya is well-known, but what were the events that unfolded prior to this day?

A Documented Rehearsal

On 5 December 1992, a rehearsal was carried out. Dozens of kar sevaks participated in this effort, in practice for the main event the next day. This activity was photographed by Praveen Jain, Associate Editor of The Indian Express who had at the time worked with The Pioneer and who says he had to disguise himself as a member of the VHP to gain access to the grounds on which the practice was being held.

The Key Witness

In an exclusive interview, Praveen Jain, the key witness of the Babri demolition case spoke to Quint Hindi.