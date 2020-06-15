Since Gulabo Sitabo’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video people haven’t stopped talking about it. While the two main characters in the film, Mirza and Baankey (played by Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana), are being highly appreciated for their work, the women in the film have also garnered a lot of praise. One character who has become everybody's favourite is Baankey’s sister, the fearless Guddu. Srishti Srivastava, who was previously appreciated for her small role in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, essays the role.The Quint spoke to the actor, who opened up about working with stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana and the ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. While she said that she enjoyed the Sircar’s filmmaking process, Ayushmann made things easy on sets. Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, Srishti’s eyes lit up like any Bachchan fan.Amitabh Bachchan Once Again Outdoes Himself In ‘Gulabo Sitabo’Srishti started her acting career with theatre and then went ahead and started working with TVF. She was recognised for her role in Girliyappa.Talking about her journey Srishti says that in the beginning she felt insecure when she used to go for auditions. She even confided in about an incident where she was made to feel bad about the way she looks and how people would ask her to compromise to get a advertisement. From there on till now her journey has been overwhelming.When asked about if she ever felt that her role might get lost among the other two main characters that are played by big stars, she says, “I never felt that, on the contrary I actually felt that this is amazing as I am getting an opportunity to work with such big actors”Watch the video for more.Review: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Music Stands Out Amid The Usual Mediocrity We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.