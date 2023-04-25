ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Days After Atiq Ahmed's Killing, UP's Prayagraj Bears Strained Silence

After UP gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot and killed in Prayagraj, his home in Chakiya bears a heavy silence.

Piyush Rai
Published
Videos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

English Script: Vishnu Gopinath

Video Editors: Mohd Irshad Alam & Abhishek Sharma

Senior Editor: Aditya Menon

UP gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot and killed by three men on 15 April as they were being brought to Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj for a medical examination.

A day after Atiq was gunned down, The Quint visited his former stronghold, Chakiya, where many of his properties have been destroyed due to government action since 2017.

Property and assets owned by Atiq Ahmed and his associates, roughly valued at Rs 1200 crore, have been seized, attached, or destroyed since 2017 – when the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Now, the streets of Chakiya maintain a heavy, strained silence as police and paramilitary forces continue to remain deployed in the region.

The Quint's Piyush Rai reports from the ground. Watch the video for the full story.

Also Read

Atiq Ahmed Killing: Who is Sundar Bhati - the Man Who Allegedly Supplied the Gun

Atiq Ahmed Killing: Who is Sundar Bhati - the Man Who Allegedly Supplied the Gun

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from videos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×