A Very Happy Birthday to Aryabhata, the First Indian Satellite

When the world was busy putting rockets into space, India decided to up the game and put a man into space instead. The first Indian satellite in space, the Aryabhata, was launched in 1975. It was named after the fifth-century astronomer and mathematician and was built with the aim to conduct experiments in X-ray astronomy, aeronomics, and solar physics.

The spacecraft was a 26-sided polygon 1.4 m in diameter and it cost Rs 3 crore. Think about it, today an IPL star costs more than that! That said, putting 360kg in space was no easy task. So we took some help from the Russians to do it. It was launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar, Russia.