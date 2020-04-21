Aparshakti, Sumeet Vyas & Purab Kohli Salute COVID-19 Heroes

As the coronavirus outbreak takes control of our daily lives, it’s time to step back and express our gratitude to the real heroes and warriors out there at the frontline, who are battling the pandemic at various levels. Not just the doctors, nurses and the medical staff are putting their lives at risk but also the police officials, sweepers, cleaners, vendors, delivery persons are out there doing their bit to make our lives easier during the lockdown period.

Here are a few actors who express their gratitude towards these new-age soldiers. Aparshakti Khurana, Sumeet Vyas and Purab Kohli give their ‘salaam’ to the coronavirus heroes.