Anti-Terrorism Day: Terror Survivors Share Their Stories
Survivors revisit two of the most gruesome attacks in India.
(This story was first published on 21 May 2016, and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Anti-Terrorism Day)
On the occasion of Anti-Terrorism Day on May 21, terror survivors in Mumbai remember the day when they came face to face with terrorism in its most brutal form.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!