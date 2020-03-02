Deepak Dobriyal & Radhika Madan On Why Irrfan Is an Inspiration

Radhika: Oh, he’s so funny. If you see Irrfan and him together, you’d fall on the floor laughing. There’s this scene, where there’s Kiku Sharda, Irrfan sir and him, apparently. You’ll see them together in many scenes of the movie. I wasn’t there in one of the scenes, but I have heard stories that the cameraman was laughing so hard that he fell and people had to stop these three saying, “Stop, the scene is over.”

Deepak: We were having so much fun in that scene that we let it go on and on. I mean, why cut when everybody is having fun? It was so much fun!