From Favourite Film to Worst Fashion Trend, Ananya Panday on 2019
Ananya Panday on her favourites of 2019.
Ananya Panday on her favourites of 2019.(Photo: The Quint)

From Favourite Film to Worst Fashion Trend, Ananya Panday on 2019

Quint Entertainment
Videos
Loading...

As 2019 comes to an end, The Quint caught up with Student of the Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday on her picks of the year – her favourite film, worst fashion trend, an important lesson she learnt and more.

FAVOURITE FILM

Gully Boy and Joker.

FAVOURITE PERFORMANCE

Every character in Gully Boy, every actor – Ranveer, Alia, Vijay, Siddhant.

A PIECE OF NEWS THAT SHOOK YOU UP

There’s always something every day, everything shocks me. I read something about some WhatsApp group that some kids created in school today morning itself which really disturbed me.

A LEARNING YOU HAD AS AN ACTOR

You have to wait a lot, it’s a waiting game. You have to be very, very patient.

FAVOURITE  MEMORY OF 2019

I think the day Student of the Year 2 released, that will be the best memory of my life. The day my first film came out, 10 May.

LOW POINT OF THE YEAR

Not a particularly low point but I feel like I’ve actually noticed this and it has happened with SOTY 2 as well as with Pati Patni aur Woh. The week after my film releases, the week after the Friday, I just feel deflated. There’s so much excitement and then the film comes out and I’m just like… it’s like a balloon and all the air gets sucked out. So I feel very low after a film releases.

THE MOST RIDICULOUS THING YOU HEARD ABOUT YOURSELF

Everything. There are a lot of WTF moments that I have but if I can think of one, it would be so many things – that I got my role increased in Student of the Year 2. That’s ridiculous.

BEST COMPLIMENT YOU RECEIVED THIS YEAR

My dad said I’m funny.

A SKILL YOU ACQUIRED

I’ve learnt the art of patience, and I’ve learnt to be more patient and more calm.

WORST FASHION TREND

The worst fashion trend is fur.


Video Editor: Ashish MacCune

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Videos section for more stories.

    Loading...