From Favourite Film to Worst Fashion Trend, Ananya Panday on 2019
As 2019 comes to an end, The Quint caught up with Student of the Year 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday on her picks of the year – her favourite film, worst fashion trend, an important lesson she learnt and more.
FAVOURITE FILM
Gully Boy and Joker.
FAVOURITE PERFORMANCE
Every character in Gully Boy, every actor – Ranveer, Alia, Vijay, Siddhant.
A PIECE OF NEWS THAT SHOOK YOU UP
There’s always something every day, everything shocks me. I read something about some WhatsApp group that some kids created in school today morning itself which really disturbed me.
A LEARNING YOU HAD AS AN ACTOR
You have to wait a lot, it’s a waiting game. You have to be very, very patient.
FAVOURITE MEMORY OF 2019
I think the day Student of the Year 2 released, that will be the best memory of my life. The day my first film came out, 10 May.
LOW POINT OF THE YEAR
Not a particularly low point but I feel like I’ve actually noticed this and it has happened with SOTY 2 as well as with Pati Patni aur Woh. The week after my film releases, the week after the Friday, I just feel deflated. There’s so much excitement and then the film comes out and I’m just like… it’s like a balloon and all the air gets sucked out. So I feel very low after a film releases.
THE MOST RIDICULOUS THING YOU HEARD ABOUT YOURSELF
Everything. There are a lot of WTF moments that I have but if I can think of one, it would be so many things – that I got my role increased in Student of the Year 2. That’s ridiculous.
BEST COMPLIMENT YOU RECEIVED THIS YEAR
My dad said I’m funny.
A SKILL YOU ACQUIRED
I’ve learnt the art of patience, and I’ve learnt to be more patient and more calm.
WORST FASHION TREND
The worst fashion trend is fur.
Video Editor: Ashish MacCune
