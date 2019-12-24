From Favourite Film to Worst Fashion Trend, Ananya Panday on 2019

FAVOURITE FILM

Gully Boy and Joker.

FAVOURITE PERFORMANCE

Every character in Gully Boy, every actor – Ranveer, Alia, Vijay, Siddhant.

A PIECE OF NEWS THAT SHOOK YOU UP

There’s always something every day, everything shocks me. I read something about some WhatsApp group that some kids created in school today morning itself which really disturbed me.

A LEARNING YOU HAD AS AN ACTOR

You have to wait a lot, it’s a waiting game. You have to be very, very patient.

FAVOURITE MEMORY OF 2019

I think the day Student of the Year 2 released, that will be the best memory of my life. The day my first film came out, 10 May.

LOW POINT OF THE YEAR

Not a particularly low point but I feel like I’ve actually noticed this and it has happened with SOTY 2 as well as with Pati Patni aur Woh. The week after my film releases, the week after the Friday, I just feel deflated. There’s so much excitement and then the film comes out and I’m just like… it’s like a balloon and all the air gets sucked out. So I feel very low after a film releases.

THE MOST RIDICULOUS THING YOU HEARD ABOUT YOURSELF

Everything. There are a lot of WTF moments that I have but if I can think of one, it would be so many things – that I got my role increased in Student of the Year 2. That’s ridiculous.

BEST COMPLIMENT YOU RECEIVED THIS YEAR

My dad said I’m funny.

A SKILL YOU ACQUIRED

I’ve learnt the art of patience, and I’ve learnt to be more patient and more calm.

WORST FASHION TREND

The worst fashion trend is fur.



