An Animated History of India Through RK Laxman’s Common Man
We animated RK Laxman’s popular ‘Common Man’ cartoons to trace independent India’s history as he sketched.
(This story was first published on 27 January 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark RK Laxman’s death anniversary.)
We revisit some of RK Laxman’s cartoons that were drawn at crucial junctures of India’s history since 1947. And hey, we have animated them just a little bit, to give them a fresh, new life. Because ideas are forever, and so is RK Laxman’s craft.
