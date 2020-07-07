Everyone Praised Me in Person But Nobody Gave Me Work: Amit Sadh
"I am an actor. I will come, play my part and leave," says Amit Sadh.
Amit Sadh made his movie debut alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput with Kai Po Che in 2013. The actor has since gone ahead and played all kinds of roles on the big screen, and was recently lauded for his performance in Breathe. He is now returning with the second season of the show Breathe: Into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video on 10 July 2020.
Talking to The Quint, Amit revisited his debut days and revealed how he was disheartened by the underwhelming response from the industry in terms of projects that came to him after the hit.
"People would praise me at the parties and on my face but no one took to a forum to laud the work that I had. I was naive and I was hurt back then. I would wonder why these people aren't 'tweeting' about me or reciprocating their verbal praises through any kind of work. But then I healed".Amit Sadh to The Quint
He said that people in the industry would go the extent of telling him what to do, what kind of company to keep and clothes to wear but the actor says he took a step back just to focus on acting. "I told myself I will become the same boy I was before Kai Po Che, who was mad about acting, who would walk up to anyone and say give me a part and wouldn't care for the length of the part".
Amit added he has seen the writing change over the years and feels that there are better parts written now that are definitely more nuanced. He also said how he doesn't believe in the "star system" of the Hindi film industry. "For me, you are a star if you have dedicatedly given 10, 20 or 30 years to a discipline, that's what makes you a star".
