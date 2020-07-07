Everyone Praised Me in Person But Nobody Gave Me Work: Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh made his movie debut alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput with Kai Po Che in 2013. The actor has since gone ahead and played all kinds of roles on the big screen, and was recently lauded for his performance in Breathe. He is now returning with the second season of the show Breathe: Into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video on 10 July 2020.

Talking to The Quint, Amit revisited his debut days and revealed how he was disheartened by the underwhelming response from the industry in terms of projects that came to him after the hit.