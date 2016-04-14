Ambedkar Fans Take The Quint’s Babasaheb Quiz
(This article was originally published in 2016 and has been republished from The Quint’s archive on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.)
BR Ambedkar is a national icon who drafted the constitution and fought against untouchability. That’s what we learnt in our schoolbooks. But how much do we really know about the man?
On his 125th birth anniversary, we decided to give Ambedkarites a basic quiz on his life and ideas at a function honouring him at the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal and Green Garden in Noida.
Video Editor: Sashant Kumar