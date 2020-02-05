How Taimur Reacted to Alaya’s Fake Baby Bump in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’
One person who has been receiving rave reviews since Jawaani Janemaan released is Alaya F. Alaya who makes her debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in this film directed by Nitin Kakkar has been overwhelmed with the response and she tells us how her parents reacted watching her on screen and also how Taimur reacted seeing her fake baby bump.
How proud are your parents?
They’re very proud. Very happy, very relieved I’m sure also, you never know. I think the first day my dad was almost having a panic attack. Then the second screening he came for, he was like, so chilled. He’s like, “Now I’ll actually enjoy the movie.” They are very relieved, very happy.
What was your mom’s reaction when she saw the film?
She was I think crying the loudest and laughing the loudest. There are some parts that weren’t even funny, that had very like subtle humour. And she was cracking up at those.
From your contemporaries, who do you think is a competition to you? Sara, Janhvi, Ananya or Tara?
I think Sara maybe. She’s incredibly popular. She is very good at what she does and I think she’s an incredibly smart girl.
