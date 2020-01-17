My Struggle Is Also Privileged: Alaya F on the Nepotism Debate

Alaya F:I feel like struggle is very relative, but it’s very important to realise that even in our struggles we are privileged. What I mean is that even if I am getting rejected from my tenth audition there is someone sitting right next to me who has been rejected after the hundredth audition.

If I go home and cry under the blankets because something has been cancelled, and I’ve not gotten something that I have really wanted or I’m not fit for a role or whatever, I come back home and I’m crying about life. I realise that at least I get to be in my home with my family around me, with a support system that I can call. I know that tomorrow I’ll wake up and I’ll go for another meeting, do another audition or do something else. As compared to someone who comes from a very small town. That is firstly working through the day to earn money to stay in the city and then doing auditions and then going back to a PG with so many other people and not having the comfort of their family or friends. So that struggle is far greater. So even realising that in our struggle, now when I’m crying underneath my blanket, I’m entitled to feel bad that something hasn’t happened. But also just realising and being aware of the fact that our struggle is also privileged. I think just understanding that is also very important.

