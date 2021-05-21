Akhil Gogoi Allegedly Manhandled Before Taking Oath as MLA
On the day of his swearing-in, MLA and activist Akhil Gogoi alleges he was manhandled in the Assam Assembly.
“People of Assam have been insulted.”Akhil Gogoi, MLA, Sibsagar
This is what jailed activist Akhil Gogoi told media persons outside the Assam Assembly in Dispur.
It was a chaotic scene outside the Assembly, as Gogoi was brought from the Guwahati Medical College Hospital in a bus.
Gogoi alleged that the cops and COVID workers on duty treated him like an animal, pushing and misbehaving as he was being ushered into the Assembly.
After testing for COVID, Gogoi was brought to the Assembly for his swearing-in ceremony.
“I have been pushed around by these people. I am an MLA, they are still misbehaving with me. But I cannot be silenced.”Akhil Gogoi, MLA, Sibsagar
Gogoi’s was one of the most talked about wins in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in Assam. As a Raijor Dol candidate from Sibsagar he fought the elections from inside the jail and still managed to win it.
Gogoi has been in judicial custody since December 2019 for allegedly inciting the protest during the anti-CAA movement.
