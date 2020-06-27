“India has faced more tensions after recognising Tibet as a part of China,” says Dr Lobsang Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administration also known as the Tibetan government-in-exile.Amidst the military face-off along the Line of Actual Control which has resulted in the death of 20 Indian Army personnel and an unverified number of PLA casualties on the Chinese side, Sangay invoked the statements and warnings of Indian political leaders like George Fernandes, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Deendayal Upadhyaya to caution India against China’s intentions.Why China Bullies? Expert Decodes Xi Jinping’s Aggressive Moves Urging the Modi government to re-consider India’s stand on ‘One-China policy’, wherein India officially recognises Tibet as a part of China, Sangay said, “India has faced more tensions along the LAC after it recognised India-Tibet border as India-China border. An independent Tibet will cost India less to patrol and manage and Tibet will act as a buffer against China, as it always has.”You can watch the whole interview above. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.