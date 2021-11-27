After One Year of UP’s Anti-Conversion Law, 56 Among 257 Suspects Wrongly Named

‘There is a threat to Hinduism.'

‘Muslim men under conspiracy are trying to lure Hindu women into Love Jihad.'

'A stringent law is required to tackle it.'

These were the arguments that were put forward while tabling the law against religious conversion that was enacted in Uttar Pradesh in 2020.

However, a quick look at last year's data will shed some light on whether the law was envisaged to check a crime or harass a particular community.