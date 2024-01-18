'If I Question BJP, I Am Called Anti-Hindu. How Can That Be?' Actor Prakash Raj

You were recently summoned by the ED in connection with a ponzi scam case. The agency later said you are not involved in the said case. What do you have to say about the accusations that the ED is 'targeting' critics of the ruling government?

Let's start with the summons I received. There is a company called Pawan Jewellers, and they had [allegedly] created some ponzi scam. Many years ago, I had done an ad for them. When the ED called me, I thought that since it is a government body, I should clear their doubts – as a citizen of this country. What is there to worry?

I went there and I was grilled for 13 and a half hours. I answered all their queries. They were quite efficient, they asked me good questions. They asked me about my wife's account, my sister's account, my foundation's account.

In the next two days, they said I am not involved in it. Well, the whole process was that. I don't want to play the 'victim card' by saying they tried to silence me. If they continue to do it, then their intention is very clear.

On the other hand, the image of the ED before the world is true. When you get into a ruling party, you are cleared. It is proven and written in between the lines that there is harassment.

All ruling party governments have done this before, too. It is not just this particular government. Any government which has power will use its wings. But now, this regime is using it blatantly and shamelessly. They are not even worried and are going all out.