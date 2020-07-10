Audience Doesn't Appreciate New Talent: Abhishek Banerjee

It's been two months since Paatal Lok premiered on Amazon Prime Video. According to Abhishek Banerjee, praises for his performance as Hathoda Tyagi still continue to pour in. Speaking to The Quint, Banerjee said he always wanted to be an actor but started working as a casting associate in Mumbai because he needed a job to survive in the city.

"People and friends who have critiqued my work were surprised to see me as Jana in Stree than as Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok. I think for friends you can never be as innocent as the character Jana because he was very childlike", Abhishek said.