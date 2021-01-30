Indians Are Walking in Gandhi’s Footsteps... or Are We?

Every Municipality and Municipal Corporation in the country has named one street after Mahatma Gandhi.

So, whenever a politician says in his speech, ‘the nation is treading on Gandhi's path’, they are not wrong. It indeed is!

If you want, you can also add up the lengths of all the Gandhi Margs, to calculate how much do we walk on ‘Gandhi's Path’ every day.

The government should rename the Bombay-Agra Road and the Grand Trunk Road as Mahatma Gandhi Road, then we can tell the world, that not just our citizens but our trucks and autos, too, are treading on Mahatma Gandhi's path.

The hotel where I have my tea, its owner believes in the nationalistic ideology. He has framed Gandhi's words. I read those words and contemplated upon them. I'm not sure whether our country is walking on it or not, but it's definitely standing on Gandhi’s path.