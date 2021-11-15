Had a Muslim Said What Kangana Did, UAPA Would Have Been Slapped: Owaisi
Questioning UP CM and PM Modi Owaisi asked if the sedition law is only for Muslims.
On 14 November, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at actor Kangana Ranaut saying that a mohatarama who received our highest civilian award, said in an interview that ‘India got its independence in 2014’.
Ranaut had earlier kicked off a controversy when she said that India had received its real freedom in 2014, referring to the Narendra Modi-led government assuming power in the 2014 general elections.
Ranaut described India’s independence in 1947 as ‘bheek’ (alms). This came after the actor received India’s fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri.
‘Will the PM Book Kangana Under Sedition Law?’
Addressing a meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, Owaisi said that had a Muslim said this, UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) would have been slapped on him. They would have taken him to the police station before being jailed and shot him in the leg and said, you are a traitor.
Referring to her as ‘queen’ and those in power as ‘kings’, Owaisi said that if something like this had been said by one of us even unintentionally, or if a Muslim would have written something after an India-Pakistan match, they would have branded us as traitors.
Questioning Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they would book Kangana under sedition, Owaisi also asked if the sedition law is only for Muslims.
