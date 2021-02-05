Heart in a Box: The Organ Gets a 21km Ride on the Hyderabad Metro

A 45-year-old male farmer’s family from Aregudem in Nalgonda District donated his organs, as he died of an acute hemorrhagic bleed on 2 February. His heart, harvested at the Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad was transported on the Hyderabad Metro Rail to Apollo Hospitals in the city.

The two hospitals, which are in Nagole and Jubilee Hills, are 30 km away.