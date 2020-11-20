How a Band of Chennai Artists Killed Lockdown Blues with Music

“There is so much variety in our exposure to the kind of musical education, our styles of playing, the way our musical instruments sound, The coming together of such diversity to create a free cohesive sound,” Shreya told The Quint.

The quartet is not just about a concert as artistes interact with the audience through short introductions before each of the compositions.

Rise draws from 10 different themes: Community, Happiness, Innocence, Direction, Discrimination, Home, Woman, Beauty, Movement, Tribute.



“I think the whole Black Lives Matter revolution, or what happened in Sathankulam took the internet by a storm. There are many more such Sathankulams. This piece is our voice against discrimination,” explained Praveen.



It even includes a tribute to coronavirus warriors.



You can check out their entire composition here.