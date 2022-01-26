India's 26 Achievements Over the Years & Our Hopes for Change Ft. 'Bharat' Kumar

1948: Hockey team won the first gold at the Olympics.

Our Hope: Like cricket, hockey should also be a hit.

1950: Constitution of India came into force.

Our Hope: Every citizen understands their rights and fundamental duties.

1951: Country's first IIT opened in Kharagpur.

Our Hope: Good-quality primary schools in our villages.

From the first election in 1952 till now, democracy has prevailed.

Our Hope: End of money-power-polarisation in elections.

1958: 'Mother India' nominated for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Our Hope: Oscar for The Best Film.

1961: The country got its first AIIMS and IIM.

Our Hope: Efficient medical systems in every city. One shouldn't have to run to the big cities for treatment.

1961: Goa became a part of India.

Our Hope: Release our land from the occupation of China.

1964: Lal Bahadur Shastri started the Green Revolution.

Our Hope: Farmers enjoy the freedom to market their produce at a fair price.

1968: India's first submarine arrived from Soviet Russia.

Our Hope: To become self-reliant in military technology.