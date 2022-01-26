India's 26 Achievements Over the Years & Our Hopes for Change Ft. 'Bharat' Kumar
This R-Day, we capture India's journey through its achievements and the changes we hope to see in the future.
This Republic Day, The Quint lists out the 26 biggest achievements of India since 1948, with a list of things we hope to see in the future.
1948: Hockey team won the first gold at the Olympics.
Our Hope: Like cricket, hockey should also be a hit.
1950: Constitution of India came into force.
Our Hope: Every citizen understands their rights and fundamental duties.
1951: Country's first IIT opened in Kharagpur.
Our Hope: Good-quality primary schools in our villages.
From the first election in 1952 till now, democracy has prevailed.
Our Hope: End of money-power-polarisation in elections.
1958: 'Mother India' nominated for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
Our Hope: Oscar for The Best Film.
1961: The country got its first AIIMS and IIM.
Our Hope: Efficient medical systems in every city. One shouldn't have to run to the big cities for treatment.
1961: Goa became a part of India.
Our Hope: Release our land from the occupation of China.
1964: Lal Bahadur Shastri started the Green Revolution.
Our Hope: Farmers enjoy the freedom to market their produce at a fair price.
1968: India's first submarine arrived from Soviet Russia.
Our Hope: To become self-reliant in military technology.
1970: White Revolution led to increasing milk production.
Our Hope: End of milk adulteration.
1974: India conducted a nuclear test in Pokhran.
Our Hope: India becomes a leader in clean energy through nuclear power.
1982: Colour TV broadcast for the first time in the country.
Our Hope: Freedom from unjust censorship.
1983: India's victory in the Cricket World Cup.
Our Hope: We join top nations in the Olympic medal tally.
1991: Liberalisation of Indian economy.
Our Hope: Business to be free from supply-chain complexity.
1993: Panchayati Raj system came into force for the first time.
Our Hope: Essential facilities in all our villages.
1995: The day the first mobile call was made in India.
Our Hope: World dominance of India-manufactured mobile phones.
1995: Internet access to the public.
Our Hope: Internet freedom.
1997: Kalpana Chawla becomes the first Indian-origin woman to go into space.
Our Hope: Together, we smash the patriarchy, desi style!
1999: India beat Pakistan in Kargil War.
Our Hope: End to hostility, and growth of our homogeneous culture.
2005: Right to Information Act came into force.
Our Hope: Respect for the law.
2009: Right to Education Act introduced.
Our Hope: End of child labour.
2014: India becomes the first and only country to reach Mars in its first attempt with the Mangalyaan mission.
Our Hope: Launch of India's first crewed spaceflight.
2015: Smart City scheme in many states.
Our Hope: Every city in the country becomes a Smart City.
2017: GST launched in the country.
Our Hope: Mechanism for transparency in the law.
2018: SC reads down Section 377, under which, homosexual relationships were an offence.
Our Hope: Freedom to love whoever we want, no matter the gender, caste, religion, or culture.
2022: 162 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered.
Our Hope: Booster doses for everyone!
And of course, bye-bye to COVID!
