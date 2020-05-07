Massive queues were seen outside liquor stores after they reopened in certain parts of the country. These are the same people who were rebuked as 'drunkards' but are now being hailed as 'saviours of the economy'. Some people are even calling them 'economy warriors' while others are praising them. Jokes like 'a drunk man walks unsteadily because he has the weight of the economy on his shoulders' are doing the rounds.Lockdown has been extended till 17 May but with some relaxations liquor shops have been allowed to open with few terms and conditions. Soon, thousands of people were seen flocking outside liquor shops in Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and many others. Social distancing was seen being violated in most of these stored and lockdown was on the rocks.How come factories have been locked, schools & colleges are shut, offices are closed but liquor shops were opened?COVID-19 cases are on the rise and the economy has been adversely impacted but liquor shops were allowed to function in red zones too. Many conditions have been imposed and people have been asked to ensure that social distancing is maintained.The government levies excise duty on sale of liquor in some states. It also levies special fees over and above excise duty and 10-15% of states' revenue is dependent on sale of liquor', as per an RBI report.When liquor shops opened on 4 may, no social distancing was followed. There seems to be no fear of coronavirus.Liquor Being Home Delivered Is the Dream – What’s the Legal Route?'Liquor Above Lives?'Netizens have been questioning special corona fees which is levied in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.Question 1: Violation of social distancing outside liquor shops defeats more than a month of lockdown. Was it necessary?Question 2: When factories, schools colleges, malls are shut, why depend on liquor to save the economy?Question 3: Liquor consumption banned in Gujarat, Bihar, Nagaland and Mizoram? What about the revenues of these states?Question 4: What if just one person among the thousands queuing outside liquor shops tests positive?Governments might claim to have maintained 'social distance' but won’t coronavirus warriors who are fighting at the frontlines question this decision? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)