In 360°: Lathmar Holi Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Barsana

Ceremonies start at the Radha Rani temple at around 9 am, with the aarti being performed. Thousands from across the country gather to offer prayers. The aarti concludes with people smearing Gulaal on each other. This marks the commencement of the day’s celebrations. The celebrations take place on the lane adjacent to the temple, and go on till 3 in the afternoon, which is when the Kanhas come to Barsana in groups to recreate the legend, marking the start of Lathmar Holi. By 4 pm, women are out on the streets, surrounding the men and beating them with sticks, while the men hold a makeshift shield to protect them.