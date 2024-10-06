23 Years Later: How an American Architect Shaped Modern Delhi’s Steinabad

Both IHC and IIC are known to be green campuses, with gardens and even trees within the structures of the building amicably blending nature and modernity.

Some other lesser known projects that he was involved with included the Fords Foundation Headquarters and UNICEF building amongst others. He was also responsible for the landscaping of Lodhi Garden, which houses Mughal architecture and gardens in the heart of Delhi. Apart from this, Stein also built the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode in Kerala. Even here, his architectural style incorporated local elements with slanted rooftops and gardens.