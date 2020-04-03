The Disinfectant: Story of a Moral Pandemic

Since the announcement of the 21-day nationwide lock down, thousands of migrant workers have been trying to make their way home.

This incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district in the first week of the lock down.

Migrant workers who entered the state were sprayed with a disinfectant.

The incident was widely condemned.

The Bareilly DM announced that action was being taken against those concerned.

Migrant workers, meanwhile, continue their long march home.